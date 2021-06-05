Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) After -321.96% Decline From High?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s traded shares stood at 301,713 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.8. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.74, to imply an increase of 0.16% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The ARCT share’s 52-week high remains $129.71, putting it -321.96% down since that peak but still an impressive +19.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.87. The company has a valuation of $809.09 Million, with an average of 422.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 613.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give ARCT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) trade information

After registering a 0.16% upside in the last session, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $31.44 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 2.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.38%, and -7.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.14%. Short interest in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) saw shorts transact 4.06 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $86.08, implying an increase of 180.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23 and $160 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARCT has been trading 420.49% off suggested target high and -25.18% from its likely low.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) shares are -63.1% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -91.83% against 9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -274.5% this quarter before falling -127.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 684.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $2.55 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.93 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.54 Million and $3Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -28% before jumping 397.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -65% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s Major holders

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders hold 17.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.57% of the shares at 92.15% float percentage. In total, 205 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.96 Million shares (or 15.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $171.74 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 3.45 Million shares, or about 13.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $149.78 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 3,308,922 shares. This is just over 12.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $136.66 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.9 Million, or 7.23% of the shares, all valued at about $137.67 Million.