Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s traded shares stood at 860,596 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.73, to imply an increase of 3.69% or $0.95 in intraday trading. The SHLS share’s 52-week high remains $44.04, putting it -64.76% down since that peak but still an impressive +21.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.94. The company has a valuation of $4.45 Billion, with an average of 1.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SHLS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40, implying an increase of 49.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31 and $48 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHLS has been trading 79.57% off suggested target high and 15.97% from its likely low.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 39.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 34.96% annually.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. insiders hold 0.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.6% of the shares at 90.04% float percentage. In total, 198 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.8 Million shares (or 12.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $410.32 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 10.47 Million shares, or about 11.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $364.28 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,496,128 shares. This is just over 2.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $86.82 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.41 Million, or 2.57% of the shares, all valued at about $83.74 Million.