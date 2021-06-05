Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~25.34% year-to-date

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s traded shares stood at 307,211 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.4, to imply a decline of -1.08% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The SRG share’s 52-week high remains $24.06, putting it -30.76% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.69. The company has a valuation of $1.04 Billion, with an average of 415.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 364.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Seritage Growth Properties (SRG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SRG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) trade information

After registering a -1.08% downside in the last session, Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.83 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 7.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.43%, and 8.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.34%. Short interest in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) saw shorts transact 5.57 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16, implying a decline of -13.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SRG has been trading -13.04% off suggested target high and -13.04% from its likely low.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -32.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -62.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s Major holders

Seritage Growth Properties insiders hold 15.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.45% of the shares at 85.88% float percentage. In total, 194 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dalal Street, Llc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.73 Million shares (or 11.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $69.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.37 Million shares, or about 10.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $64.2 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 1,245,598 shares. This is just over 3.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.18 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.14 Million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about $20.34 Million.