SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Could Grow By 10.62% Or More

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s traded shares stood at 511,587 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.1. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.82, to imply a decline of -3.95% or -$0.65 in intraday trading. The SCWX share’s 52-week high remains $16.31, putting it -3.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.01. The company has a valuation of $1.31 Billion, with an average of 106.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 75.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX), translating to a mean rating of 3.6. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give SCWX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) trade information

After registering a -3.95% downside in the last session, SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.56 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 4.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.04%, and 20.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.25%. Short interest in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) saw shorts transact 1.09 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.43, implying a decline of -8.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.5 and $17.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCWX has been trading 10.62% off suggested target high and -27.31% from its likely low.

SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SecureWorks Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) shares are +30.21% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -227.27% against 8.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -200% this quarter before falling -180% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -3.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 31.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s Major holders

SecureWorks Corp. insiders hold 22.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.34% of the shares at 99.58% float percentage. In total, 113 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.41 Million shares (or 10.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.07 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royce & Associates LP with 921.43 Thousand shares, or about 7.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $13.1 Million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Royce Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF holds roughly 1,388,102 shares. This is just over 10.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.57 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 435.56 Thousand, or 3.34% of the shares, all valued at about $6.19 Million.