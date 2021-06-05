Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR)’s traded shares stood at 579,691 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.43, to imply an increase of 11.36% or $1.88 in intraday trading. The SCR share’s 52-week high remains $45, putting it -144.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.03. The company has a valuation of $930.34 Million, with an average of 534.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 485.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SCR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.41, implying an increase of 113.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.75 and $51.84 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCR has been trading 181.28% off suggested target high and -9.12% from its likely low.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR)’s Major holders

Score Media and Gaming Inc. insiders hold 26.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.71% of the shares at 30.88% float percentage. In total, 64 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.51 Million shares (or 2.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.54 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 891.48 Thousand shares, or about 1.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $23.96 Million.

We also have Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF and Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF holds roughly 559,070 shares. This is just over 1.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.03 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 384.2 Thousand, or 0.73% of the shares, all valued at about $10.33 Million.