Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Drops -580.8% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS)’s traded shares stood at 367,067 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.03, to imply an increase of 0.14% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The SCPS share’s 52-week high remains $47.86, putting it -580.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +27.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.13. The company has a valuation of $110.57 Million, with an average of 8.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 825.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SCPS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20, implying an increase of 184.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCPS has been trading 184.5% off suggested target high and 184.5% from its likely low.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -338.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS)’s Major holders

Scopus BioPharma Inc. insiders hold 42.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.97% of the shares at 1.7% float percentage. In total, 18 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.28 Thousand shares (or 0.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $241.6 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC with 15Thousand shares, or about 0.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $222.6 Thousand.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF holds roughly 31,069 shares. This is just over 0.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $262.53 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.01 Thousand, or 0.1% of the shares, all valued at about $126.83 Thousand.