RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) up 50.42% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 9.33% – Here’s What to Do Now

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s traded shares stood at 393,320 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.47, to imply an increase of 0.13% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The RLJ share’s 52-week high remains $17.51, putting it -13.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.67. The company has a valuation of $2.49 Billion, with an average of 863.52 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RLJ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) trade information

After registering a 0.13% upside in the last session, RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.97 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 3.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.26%, and -2.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.33%. Short interest in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) saw shorts transact 6.69 Million shares and set a 5.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.9, implying an increase of 15.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RLJ has been trading 35.75% off suggested target high and -3.04% from its likely low.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing RLJ Lodging Trust share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) shares are +20.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 86.73% against 2.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 50% this quarter before jumping 77.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 58.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $181.72 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $213Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $76.56 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 137.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -30.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -541.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -9.1% annually.

RLJ Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RLJ Lodging Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.26% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.95%.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s Major holders

RLJ Lodging Trust insiders hold 1.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.59% of the shares at 100.01% float percentage. In total, 287 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 24.7 Million shares (or 14.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $349.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 22.99 Million shares, or about 13.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $325.26 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 7,374,591 shares. This is just over 4.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $95.21 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.71 Million, or 2.86% of the shares, all valued at about $66.71 Million.