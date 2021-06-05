RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s traded shares stood at 577,146 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.11, to imply an increase of 3.74% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The RIBT share’s 52-week high remains $1.83, putting it -64.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $52.47 Million, with an average of 474.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RIBT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) trade information

After registering a 3.74% upside in the last session, RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.12 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.74%, and 18.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 81.97%. Short interest in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) saw shorts transact 421.7 Million shares and set a 96.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.5, implying an increase of 35.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.5 and $1.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RIBT has been trading 35.14% off suggested target high and 35.14% from its likely low.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing RiceBran Technologies share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) shares are +84.39% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 80% this quarter before jumping 85.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $8.47 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.25 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.9 Million and $5.16 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 43.5% before jumping 59.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 32.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40% annually.