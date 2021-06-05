ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~32.58% year-to-date

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s traded shares stood at 352,041 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.75, to imply an increase of 0.57% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The RWLK share’s 52-week high remains $6, putting it -242.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.978. The company has a valuation of $80.71 Million, with an average of 478.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RWLK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

After registering a 0.57% upside in the last session, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.96 this Friday, May 28, jumping 10.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.42%, and -3.85% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 32.58%. Short interest in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) saw shorts transact 927.53 Million shares and set a 587.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.5, implying an increase of 100% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $3.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RWLK has been trading 100% off suggested target high and 100% from its likely low.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ReWalk Robotics Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) shares are +30.6% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.07% against 19.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 72.7% this quarter before jumping 66.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.4 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.6 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.67 Million and $747Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -16.1% before jumping 114.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 56.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 69.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Major holders

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. insiders hold 2.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.22% of the shares at 9.42% float percentage. In total, 27 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.39 Million shares (or 3.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.84 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Anson Funds Management LP with 1.05 Million shares, or about 2.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.38 Million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 29,639 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $78.54 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24.34 Thousand, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about $55.98 Thousand.