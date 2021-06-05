Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Have Dipped -1.38% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s traded shares stood at 395,920 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.95, to imply a decline of -2.24% or -$0.64 in intraday trading. The RVNC share’s 52-week high remains $34.62, putting it -23.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.45. The company has a valuation of $2Billion, with an average of 562.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 426.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) trade information

After registering a -2.24% downside in the last session, Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.92 this Friday, May 28, jumping 6.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.8%, and -0.14% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -1.38%. Short interest in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) saw shorts transact 3.36 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Revance Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) shares are +15.59% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.91% against 9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.3% this quarter before jumping 20.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 452.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $15.77 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21.74 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $299Million and $3.83 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5174.2% before jumping 466.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -32.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.6% annually.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s Major holders

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 2.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.3% of the shares at 79.57% float percentage. In total, 233 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.01 Million shares (or 7.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $142.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 4.33 Million shares, or about 6.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $122.6 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 4,116,732 shares. This is just over 5.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $115.06 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.78 Million, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about $50.37 Million.