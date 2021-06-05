Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII): Can A Stock Be Up 5.696% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s traded shares stood at 406,656 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $60.1, to imply a decline of -0.41% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The RCII share’s 52-week high remains $64.79, putting it -7.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.25. The company has a valuation of $3.99 Billion, with an average of 513.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 552.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RCII a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.31.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) trade information

After registering a -0.41% downside in the last session, Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $64.02 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 6.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.58%, and -0.2% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 56.96%. Short interest in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) saw shorts transact 1.42 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $70, implying an increase of 16.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $64 and $75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RCII has been trading 24.79% off suggested target high and 6.49% from its likely low.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rent-A-Center, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) shares are +74.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 57.79% against 14.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 63.7% this quarter before jumping 40.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 60.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 20.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

RCII Dividends

Rent-A-Center, Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.24, with the share yield ticking at 2.06% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s Major holders

Rent-A-Center, Inc. insiders hold 1.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77% of the shares at 77.89% float percentage. In total, 372 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.74 Million shares (or 11.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $296.19 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.21 Million shares, or about 10.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $276.25 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3,264,254 shares. This is just over 4.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $188.22 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.83 Million, or 2.76% of the shares, all valued at about $105.35 Million.