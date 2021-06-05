Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s traded shares stood at 485,748 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11, to imply a decline of -1.26% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The DTIL share’s 52-week high remains $16.6, putting it -50.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.45. The company has a valuation of $628.56 Million, with an average of 501.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 644.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DTIL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.53.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) trade information

After registering a -1.26% downside in the last session, Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.36 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 3.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.63%, and 22.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.89%. Short interest in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) saw shorts transact 6.36 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.88, implying an increase of 71.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DTIL has been trading 145.45% off suggested target high and 0% from its likely low.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Precision BioSciences, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) shares are -5.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.44% against 9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.9% this quarter before falling -8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 61.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $7.83 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.07 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.39 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 78.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 5.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s Major holders

Precision BioSciences, Inc. insiders hold 11.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.73% of the shares at 57.29% float percentage. In total, 167 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.06 Million shares (or 7.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.02 Million shares, or about 7.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $33.54 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 4,172,825 shares. This is just over 7.3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43.19 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.06 Million, or 7.11% of the shares, all valued at about $42.04 Million.