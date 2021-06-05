PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Friday – Up 60.12% From the Lows, What Happens Next

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s traded shares stood at 367,341 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.41, to imply a decline of -0.58% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The PHX share’s 52-week high remains $5.43, putting it -59.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.36. The company has a valuation of $101.42 Million, with an average of 247.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 426.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PHX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) trade information

After registering a -0.58% downside in the last session, PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.47- this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 1.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.99%, and 12.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.26%. Short interest in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) saw shorts transact 131.55 Million shares and set a 0.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.03, implying an increase of 18.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $4.1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PHX has been trading 20.23% off suggested target high and 17.3% from its likely low.

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PHX Minerals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) shares are +88.4% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 140% against 9.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -94.7% this quarter before jumping 128.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $8.04 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.83 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.54 Million and $4.37 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 127.1% before jumping 79.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -35.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 42.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

PHX Dividends

PHX Minerals Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 11 and August 16, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PHX Minerals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 1.27% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.66%.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s Major holders

PHX Minerals Inc. insiders hold 18.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.54% of the shares at 45.99% float percentage. In total, 49 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Edenbrook Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.61 Million shares (or 11.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Trigran Investments Inc with 2.36 Million shares, or about 10.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $5.43 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 293,956 shares. This is just over 1.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $676.1 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 223.32 Thousand, or 1% of the shares, all valued at about $513.63 Thousand.