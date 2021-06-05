PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock Dropped -7.01% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s traded shares stood at 517,776 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.45, to imply an increase of 0.95% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The PETQ share’s 52-week high remains $46, putting it -19.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.42. The company has a valuation of $1.12 Billion, with an average of 490.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 371.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ), translating to a mean rating of 1.3. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PETQ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.74.

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.8, implying an increase of 29.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45 and $54 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PETQ has been trading 40.44% off suggested target high and 17.04% from its likely low.

PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PetIQ, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ) shares are +31.32% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 135.82% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.2% this quarter before jumping 427.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $307.32 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $217.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $251.49 Million and $162.08 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.2% before jumping 34.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -522.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s Major holders

PetIQ, Inc. insiders hold 1.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 110.82% of the shares at 112.25% float percentage. In total, 213 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fred Alger Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.85 Million shares (or 14.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $147.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. with 2.46 Million shares, or about 9.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $94.73 Million.

We also have Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds roughly 1,860,698 shares. This is just over 7.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $64.49 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.79 Million, or 6.87% of the shares, all valued at about $68.82 Million.