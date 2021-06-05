Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Friday – Up 14.14% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s traded shares stood at 773,791 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.47, to imply a decline of -0.29% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The PAYA share’s 52-week high remains $15, putting it -43.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +14.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.99. The company has a valuation of $1.34 Billion, with an average of 923.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PAYA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) trade information

After registering a -0.29% downside in the last session, Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.71 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 2.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.18%, and -2.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.9%. Short interest in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) saw shorts transact 5.51 Million shares and set a 3.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.43, implying an increase of 47.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAYA has been trading 71.92% off suggested target high and 33.72% from its likely low.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -108.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s Major holders

Paya Holdings Inc. insiders hold 7.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.09% of the shares at 93.26% float percentage. In total, 107 institutions holds shares in the company, led by GTCR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 55.23 Million shares (or 43.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $750.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 6.87 Million shares, or about 5.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $93.25 Million.

We also have Baron Small Cap Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Baron Small Cap Fund holds roughly 3,500,000 shares. This is just over 2.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.53 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2Million, or 1.58% of the shares, all valued at about $25.92 Million.