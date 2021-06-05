OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~111.72% year-to-date

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX)’s traded shares stood at 766,053 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.06, to imply an increase of 1% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The OCX share’s 52-week high remains $6.57, putting it -29.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $452.9 Million, with an average of 279.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 712.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for OncoCyte Corporation (OCX), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OCX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) trade information

After registering a 1% upside in the last session, OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.38- this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 5.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.48%, and 13.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 111.72%. Short interest in OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) saw shorts transact 2.74 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.67, implying an increase of 71.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OCX has been trading 117.39% off suggested target high and 38.34% from its likely low.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.57 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.6 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $143Million and $370Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 997.9% before jumping 602.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -1.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -4.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX)’s Major holders

OncoCyte Corporation insiders hold 10.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.84% of the shares at 54.56% float percentage. In total, 97 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Broadwood Capital, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.72 Million shares (or 16.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35.17 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pura Vida Investments, LLC with 6.28 Million shares, or about 7.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $15.02 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1,613,193 shares. This is just over 1.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.37 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.27 Million, or 1.43% of the shares, all valued at about $3.04 Million.