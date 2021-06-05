Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s traded shares stood at 628,261 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.12, to imply an increase of 4.54% or $0.7 in intraday trading. The TALO share’s 52-week high remains $16.81, putting it -4.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.39. The company has a valuation of $1.32 Billion, with an average of 576.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 714.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Talos Energy Inc. (TALO), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TALO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) trade information

After registering a 4.54% upside in the last session, Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.23 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.64%, and 38.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 95.63%. Short interest in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) saw shorts transact 3.53 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.33, implying an increase of 7.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TALO has been trading 30.27% off suggested target high and -19.35% from its likely low.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Talos Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) shares are +83.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 76.58% against -1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 92.5% this quarter before jumping 76.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 69% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -737.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s Major holders

Talos Energy Inc. insiders hold 5.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.3% of the shares at 98.66% float percentage. In total, 203 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Riverstone Holdings LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 25.58 Million shares (or 31.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $308Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with 19.19 Million shares, or about 23.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $158.14 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and MainStay MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,125,736 shares. This is just over 2.6% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.59 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.07 Million, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about $17.55 Million.