Now Is The Time To Build A Position In MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s traded shares stood at 339,656 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.82, to imply a decline of -0.1% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The MBI share’s 52-week high remains $10.82, putting it -10.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.52. The company has a valuation of $533.7 Million, with an average of 378.28 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 732.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for MBIA Inc. (MBI), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MBI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.47.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) trade information

After registering a -0.1% downside in the last session, MBIA Inc. (MBI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.34 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 5.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.77%, and -4.2% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 49.24%. Short interest in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) saw shorts transact 3.95 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.5, implying an increase of 17.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MBI has been trading 52.75% off suggested target high and -18.53% from its likely low.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MBIA Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MBIA Inc. (MBI) shares are +49.7% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 59.1% this quarter before falling -35.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -9.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $12.5 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.2 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15Million and $14Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -16.7% before falling -12.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -62.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -120.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s Major holders

MBIA Inc. insiders hold 12.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.37% of the shares at 79.22% float percentage. In total, 178 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.53 Million shares (or 10.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36.41 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kahn Brothers Group Inc. with 4.91 Million shares, or about 9.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $32.29 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MBIA Inc. (MBI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,445,129 shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.51 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.23 Million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about $11.82 Million.