Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s traded shares stood at 729,959 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39, to imply an increase of 1.93% or $0.74 in intraday trading. The GBT share’s 52-week high remains $76.27, putting it -95.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +11.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.65. The company has a valuation of $2.43 Billion, with an average of 652.28 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 829.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GBT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) trade information

After registering a 1.93% upside in the last session, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $39.93 this Friday, May 28, jumping 2.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.57%, and 0.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.95%. Short interest in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) saw shorts transact 11.91 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $78.2, implying an increase of 100.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40 and $138 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GBT has been trading 253.85% off suggested target high and 2.56% from its likely low.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) shares are -12.91% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.13% against 9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -36% this quarter before falling -15.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 58.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -0.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 11.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 37% annually.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s Major holders

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 2.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.63% of the shares at 108.25% float percentage. In total, 337 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bank of America Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.07 Million shares (or 9.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $262.73 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 5.97 Million shares, or about 9.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $258.42 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,752,895 shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $75.92 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.46 Million, or 2.36% of the shares, all valued at about $63.44 Million.