Now Is The Time To Build A Position In CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s traded shares stood at 435,337 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.17, to imply a decline of -0.65% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The CURI share’s 52-week high remains $24, putting it -97.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.44. The company has a valuation of $639.51 Million, with an average of 495.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 927.95 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CURI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) trade information

After registering a -0.65% downside in the last session, CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.54 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 2.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.7%, and -15.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.76%. Short interest in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) saw shorts transact 2.78 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18, implying an increase of 47.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CURI has been trading 113.64% off suggested target high and -9.61% from its likely low.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 69% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.