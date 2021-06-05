Now Is The Time To Build A Position In COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s traded shares stood at 371,089 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.21, to imply a decline of -1.01% or -$0.34 in intraday trading. The CMPS share’s 52-week high remains $61.69, putting it -85.76% down since that peak but still an impressive +32.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.51. The company has a valuation of $1.23 Billion, with an average of 315.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 433.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CMPS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.36.

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) trade information

After registering a -1.01% downside in the last session, COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $35.50 this Friday, May 28, jumping 6.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.87%, and -4.51% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -30.29%. Short interest in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) saw shorts transact 1.87 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.29, implying an increase of 105.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50 and $80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CMPS has been trading 140.89% off suggested target high and 50.56% from its likely low.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -186.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s Major holders

COMPASS Pathways plc insiders hold 4.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.35% of the shares at 12.93% float percentage. In total, 89 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 797.4 Thousand shares (or 2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Victory Capital Management Inc. with 649.2 Thousand shares, or about 1.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $23.9 Million.

We also have Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 333,830 shares. This is just over 0.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.29 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 150.23 Thousand, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about $6.58 Million.