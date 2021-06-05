Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s traded shares stood at 804,523 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.1, to imply an increase of 5.43% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The AKTS share’s 52-week high remains $19.15, putting it -89.6% down since that peak but still an impressive +28.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.25. The company has a valuation of $477.16 Million, with an average of 344.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 673Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AKTS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information

After registering a 5.43% upside in the last session, Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.23 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 1.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.32%, and 5.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.42%. Short interest in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) saw shorts transact 4.01 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.4, implying an increase of 62.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AKTS has been trading 78.22% off suggested target high and 38.61% from its likely low.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Akoustis Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) shares are +34.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 12.79% against 30.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 37% this quarter before jumping 48.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 289.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $2.51 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.75 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $366Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 585.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -27.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -0.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Major holders

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 7.9% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.86% of the shares at 42.19% float percentage. In total, 170 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.22 Million shares (or 5.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.1 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.62 Million shares, or about 3.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $19.86 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 942,033 shares. This is just over 2.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 869.47 Thousand, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about $11.6 Million.