New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) Stock Jumped 20.23% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR)’s traded shares stood at 404,564 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.17, to imply an increase of 2.78% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The GBR share’s 52-week high remains $30.99, putting it -499.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.96. The company has a valuation of $26.53 Million, with an average of 2.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for New Concept Energy, Inc. (GBR), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GBR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) trade information

After registering a 2.78% upside in the last session, New Concept Energy, Inc. (GBR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.15- this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 15.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.38%, and 20.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 166.76%. Short interest in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) saw shorts transact 158.66 Million shares and set a 113.33 days time to cover.

New Concept Energy, Inc. (GBR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR)’s Major holders

New Concept Energy, Inc. insiders hold 28.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.63% of the shares at 3.67% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 71.39 Thousand shares (or 1.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $138.36 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 29.46 Thousand shares, or about 0.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $57.1 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New Concept Energy, Inc. (GBR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 29,463 shares. This is just over 0.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.1 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.4 Thousand, or 0.16% of the shares, all valued at about $16.28 Thousand.