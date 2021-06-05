National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s traded shares stood at 659,567 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.86, to imply a decline of -3.57% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The NCMI share’s 52-week high remains $6.11, putting it -25.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.81. The company has a valuation of $392.86 Million, with an average of 590.6 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 678.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NCMI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.63, implying an increase of 15.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NCMI has been trading 23.46% off suggested target high and 2.88% from its likely low.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -45.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -280.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.33% annually.

NCMI Dividends

National CineMedia, Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 06, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. National CineMedia, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.2, with the share yield ticking at 4.68% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 10.95%.