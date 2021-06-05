MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Dropped -16.99% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s traded shares stood at 337,221 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.94, to imply a decline of -0.77% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The MNSO share’s 52-week high remains $35.21, putting it -60.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +18.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.98. The company has a valuation of $6.67 Billion, with an average of 1.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 819.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MNSO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

After registering a -0.77% downside in the last session, MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.61 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 2.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.37%, and -16.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.86%. Short interest in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) saw shorts transact 4.72 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.32% annually.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

MINISO Group Holding Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.46% of the shares at 15.46% float percentage. In total, 76 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.93 Million shares (or 3.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $166.35 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schroder Investment Management Group with 5.43 Million shares, or about 2.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $130.45 Million.

We also have Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Dividend Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Dividend Fd holds roughly 2,581,900 shares. This is just over 1.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $62.02 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 776.82 Thousand, or 0.35% of the shares, all valued at about $18.66 Million.