MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) up 24.74% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MSTR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.03.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) trade information

After registering a -0.81% downside in the last session, MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $501.9 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 3.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.86%, and -21.43% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 24.74%. Short interest in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) saw shorts transact 1.72 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $690, implying an increase of 42.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $450 and $920 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MSTR has been trading 89.82% off suggested target high and -7.15% from its likely low.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MicroStrategy Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) shares are +50.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.99% against 3.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 194.3% this quarter before jumping 208.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -123.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s Major holders

MicroStrategy Incorporated insiders hold 0.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.41% of the shares at 99.44% float percentage. In total, 356 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.18 Million shares (or 15.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $459.29 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 845.79 Thousand shares, or about 10.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $328.63 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 508,095 shares. This is just over 6.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $344.89 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 269.2 Thousand, or 3.46% of the shares, all valued at about $104.6 Million.