Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) up 0.64% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s traded shares stood at 286,046 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.23, to imply a decline of -0.58% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The LIND share’s 52-week high remains $21.91, putting it -27.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.83. The company has a valuation of $863.69 Million, with an average of 593.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 364.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LIND a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.54.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) trade information

After registering a -0.58% downside in the last session, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.23 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 5.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.87%, and 7.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.64%. Short interest in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) saw shorts transact 3.27 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19, implying an increase of 10.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LIND has been trading 39.29% off suggested target high and -12.94% from its likely low.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND) shares are +31.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 18.91% against 34.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 32.5% this quarter before jumping 76.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 51.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -46.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -828.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s Major holders

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 38.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.21% of the shares at 113.35% float percentage. In total, 165 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.62 Million shares (or 13.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $125.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.07 Million shares, or about 4.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $39.07 Million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 3,543,336 shares. This is just over 7.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.14 Million, or 2.27% of the shares, all valued at about $17.9 Million.