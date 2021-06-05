Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Have Surged 55.74% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)’s traded shares stood at 320,071 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $63.17, to imply a decline of -0.21% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The KTB share’s 52-week high remains $69.16, putting it -9.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.17. The company has a valuation of $3.62 Billion, with an average of 464.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 491.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give KTB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.35.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) trade information

After registering a -0.21% downside in the last session, Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $67.00 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 5.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.69%, and -1.76% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 55.74%. Short interest in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) saw shorts transact 2.45 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $73.86, implying an increase of 16.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $97 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KTB has been trading 53.55% off suggested target high and -33.51% from its likely low.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kontoor Brands, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) shares are +48.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.51% against 7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 259.1% this quarter before falling -22.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $473.23 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $613.05 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $349.25 Million and $548.96 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 35.5% before jumping 11.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -36.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.7% annually.

KTB Dividends

Kontoor Brands, Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.6, with the share yield ticking at 2.49% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)’s Major holders

Kontoor Brands, Inc. insiders hold 8.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.22% of the shares at 99.18% float percentage. In total, 457 institutions holds shares in the company, led by PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.07 Million shares (or 19.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $449.01 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.38 Million shares, or about 12.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $299.3 Million.

We also have American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund holds roughly 3,500,000 shares. This is just over 6.1% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $169.86 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.14 Million, or 5.47% of the shares, all valued at about $152.18 Million.