KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Friday – Up 40.2% From the Lows, What Happens Next

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)’s traded shares stood at 857,416 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.8. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46, to imply an increase of 1.68% or $0.76 in intraday trading. The KBH share’s 52-week high remains $52.48, putting it -14.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.51. The company has a valuation of $4.54 Billion, with an average of 1.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for KB Home (KBH), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KBH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.31.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) trade information

After registering a 1.68% upside in the last session, KB Home (KBH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $47.58 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 3.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.02%, and -7.24% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 37.23%. Short interest in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) saw shorts transact 2.8 Million shares and set a 2.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $54.5, implying an increase of 18.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $46 and $65 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KBH has been trading 41.3% off suggested target high and 0% from its likely low.

KB Home (KBH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing KB Home share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. KB Home (KBH) shares are +37.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 82.11% against 38.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 138.2% this quarter before jumping 94% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $1.5 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending August 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.61 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.06 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 40.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 9.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.1% annually.

KBH Dividends

KB Home has its next earnings report out between June 22 and June 28, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KB Home has a forward dividend ratio of 0.6, with the share yield ticking at 1.38% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.65%.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)’s Major holders

KB Home insiders hold 10.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.68% of the shares at 101.1% float percentage. In total, 471 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.62 Million shares (or 14.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $633.89 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.07 Million shares, or about 8.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $375.63 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the KB Home (KBH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2,957,918 shares. This is just over 3.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $137.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.44 Million, or 2.65% of the shares, all valued at about $81.79 Million.