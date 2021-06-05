Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) Drops -35.44% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)’s traded shares stood at 456,140 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.55, to imply an increase of 4.27% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The ISNS share’s 52-week high remains $11.58, putting it -35.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.26. The company has a valuation of $45.77 Million, with an average of 334.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.91 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ISNS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) trade information

After registering a 4.27% upside in the last session, Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.74- this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 2.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.64%, and -0.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 90.42%. Short interest in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) saw shorts transact 52.07 Million shares and set a 27.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4, implying a decline of -53.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ISNS has been trading -53.22% off suggested target high and -53.22% from its likely low.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -84.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

ISNS Dividends

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 10 and August 16, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 6.45% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)’s Major holders

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. insiders hold 45.8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.17% of the shares at 55.66% float percentage. In total, 21 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 292.86 Thousand shares (or 5.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.32 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 237.85 Thousand shares, or about 4.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.07 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 79,211 shares. This is just over 1.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $357.25 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 63.19 Thousand, or 1.18% of the shares, all valued at about $279.91 Thousand.