iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Friday – Up 73.52% From the Lows, What Happens Next

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s traded shares stood at 497,191 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.6, to imply an increase of 0.08% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The IHRT share’s 52-week high remains $24.66, putting it -4.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.25. The company has a valuation of $3.3 Billion, with an average of 1.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for iHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IHRT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) trade information

After registering a 0.08% upside in the last session, iHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $24.66 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 4.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.97%, and 21.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 81.82%. Short interest in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) saw shorts transact 2.58 Million shares and set a 2.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.5, implying an increase of 16.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IHRT has been trading 27.12% off suggested target high and -6.78% from its likely low.

iHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing iHeartMedia, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. iHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT) shares are +93.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 92.61% against 3.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 93.3% this quarter before jumping 159.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $801.64 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $885.51 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $487.65 Million and $720.72 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 64.4% before jumping 22.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -118.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s Major holders

iHeartMedia, Inc. insiders hold 10.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.44% of the shares at 98.34% float percentage. In total, 242 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Allianz Asset Management GmbH. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 21.91 Million shares (or 38.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $397.67 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.76 Million shares, or about 13.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $140.79 Million.

We also have PIMCO Income Fd and Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Global Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, PIMCO Income Fd holds roughly 2,815,519 shares. This is just over 4.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.63 Million, or 4.63% of the shares, all valued at about $34.19 Million.