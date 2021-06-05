IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) Could Grow By -55.13% Or More

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT)’s traded shares stood at 320,253 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.92, to imply an increase of 15.89% or $4.65 in intraday trading. The IDT share’s 52-week high remains $34.94, putting it -3.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.66. The company has a valuation of $872.6 Million, with an average of 129.72 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 118.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for IDT Corporation (IDT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IDT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) trade information

After registering a 15.89% upside in the last session, IDT Corporation (IDT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $34.94 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 2.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.64%, and 39.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 174.43%. Short interest in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) saw shorts transact 563.01 Million shares and set a 4.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.22, implying a decline of -55.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.22 and $15.22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IDT has been trading -55.13% off suggested target high and -55.13% from its likely low.

IDT Corporation (IDT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.25% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT)’s Major holders

IDT Corporation insiders hold 44.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.82% of the shares at 77.12% float percentage. In total, 121 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.49 Million shares (or 6.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.79 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.47 Million shares, or about 6.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $33.22 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IDT Corporation (IDT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 758,048 shares. This is just over 3.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.37 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 475.37 Thousand, or 1.97% of the shares, all valued at about $10.77 Million.