IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) up 21.33% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s traded shares stood at 383,578 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $153.16, to imply an increase of 1.5% or $2.26 in intraday trading. The IAC share’s 52-week high remains $179.12, putting it -16.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $57.68. The company has a valuation of $13.65 Billion, with an average of 1.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 998.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IAC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.55.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) trade information

After registering a 1.5% upside in the last session, IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $163.1 this Friday, May 28, jumping 6.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.39%, and -4.29% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 21.33%. Short interest in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) saw shorts transact 1.67 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $187.96, implying an increase of 22.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $159 and $206.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IAC has been trading 34.66% off suggested target high and 3.81% from its likely low.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing IAC/InterActiveCorp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) shares are +63.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 147.77% against 25%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 51.3% this quarter before falling -124.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $903.01 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $942.26 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $726.36 Million and $766.69 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.3% before jumping 22.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -59.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 37.69% annually.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s Major holders

IAC/InterActiveCorp insiders hold 5.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.52% of the shares at 94.87% float percentage. In total, 694 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.7 Million shares (or 8.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.27 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 5.17 Million shares, or about 6.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $979.05 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,138,133 shares. This is just over 2.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $404.86 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.71 Million, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about $323.32 Million.