Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) Drops -4.25% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT)’s traded shares stood at 302,374 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.15, to imply an increase of 9.79% or $3.67 in intraday trading. The HOFT share’s 52-week high remains $42.9, putting it -4.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17. The company has a valuation of $489.9 Million, with an average of 45.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 50.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HOFT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) trade information

After registering a 9.79% upside in the last session, Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $42.90 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 4.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.79%, and 4.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.6%. Short interest in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) saw shorts transact 297.95 Million shares and set a 5.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51, implying an increase of 23.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $51 and $51 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HOFT has been trading 23.94% off suggested target high and 23.94% from its likely low.

Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hooker Furniture Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) shares are +34.17% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 355.6% this quarter before jumping 20.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $121.39 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $144.76 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $105.58 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -21% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -161.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17% annually.

HOFT Dividends

Hooker Furniture Corporation has its next earnings report out on April 14, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hooker Furniture Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 1.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.94%.

Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT)’s Major holders

Hooker Furniture Corporation insiders hold 2.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.55% of the shares at 90.73% float percentage. In total, 154 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Pzena Investment Management Llc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.53 Million shares (or 12.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.61 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royce & Associates LP with 1.31 Million shares, or about 11.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $47.88 Million.

We also have Royce Special Equity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Royce Special Equity Fund holds roughly 1,130,000 shares. This is just over 9.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41.2 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 300.31 Thousand, or 2.52% of the shares, all valued at about $9.69 Million.