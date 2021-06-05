Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Surged 67.02% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s traded shares stood at 841,851 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.21, to imply a decline of -2.22% or -$0.64 in intraday trading. The GES share’s 52-week high remains $31.12, putting it -10.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.4. The company has a valuation of $1.82 Billion, with an average of 1.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 776.88 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Guess’, Inc. (GES), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GES a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.73.

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) trade information

After registering a -2.22% downside in the last session, Guess’, Inc. (GES) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $31.12 this Friday, May 28, jumping 9.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.38%, and -1.4% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 24.71%. Short interest in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) saw shorts transact 5.29 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.5, implying an increase of 22.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GES has been trading 34.7% off suggested target high and 6.35% from its likely low.

Guess’, Inc. (GES) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Guess’, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Guess’, Inc. (GES) shares are +67.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 3500% against 7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 7400% this quarter before falling -31% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -27.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -195.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.4% annually.

GES Dividends

Guess’, Inc. has its next earnings report out between June 08 and June 14, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Guess’, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.45, with the share yield ticking at 1.56% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.59%.

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s Major holders

Guess’, Inc. insiders hold 39.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.94% of the shares at 116.16% float percentage. In total, 218 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.41 Million shares (or 14.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $212.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.95 Million shares, or about 9.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $134.61 Million.

We also have Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Guess’, Inc. (GES) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds roughly 4,550,000 shares. This is just over 7.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $105.65 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.85 Million, or 5.97% of the shares, all valued at about $89.41 Million.