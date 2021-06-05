Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS): Can A Stock Be Up 13.173% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s traded shares stood at 365,307 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.13, to imply a decline of -0.76% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The GRTS share’s 52-week high remains $35.2, putting it -285.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.54. The company has a valuation of $449.18 Million, with an average of 427.82 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 752.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Gritstone bio, Inc. (GRTS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GRTS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.58.

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) trade information

After registering a -0.76% downside in the last session, Gritstone bio, Inc. (GRTS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.74- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 6.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.93%, and 4.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 131.73%. Short interest in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) saw shorts transact 4.2 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.67, implying an increase of 181.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRTS has been trading 283.35% off suggested target high and 97.15% from its likely low.

Gritstone bio, Inc. (GRTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gritstone bio, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gritstone bio, Inc. (GRTS) shares are +208.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.54% against 9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.9% this quarter before jumping 14.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1049.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s Major holders

Gritstone bio, Inc. insiders hold 8.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.11% of the shares at 72.14% float percentage. In total, 115 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Versant Venture Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.45 Million shares (or 9.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.54 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is EcoR1 Capital, LLC with 3.42 Million shares, or about 6.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $13.48 Million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gritstone bio, Inc. (GRTS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 1,099,408 shares. This is just over 2.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.92 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 780.78 Thousand, or 1.59% of the shares, all valued at about $10.6 Million.