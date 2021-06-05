Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Friday – Up 83.04% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s traded shares stood at 313,010 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.81, to imply an increase of 1.8% or $0.81 in intraday trading. The GDEN share’s 52-week high remains $46.83, putting it -2.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.77. The company has a valuation of $1.3 Billion, with an average of 199.72 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 195.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GDEN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.39.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) trade information

After registering a 1.8% upside in the last session, Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $46.83 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 2.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.66%, and 34.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 130.32%. Short interest in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) saw shorts transact 451.86 Million shares and set a 2.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.8, implying an increase of 4.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GDEN has been trading 30.98% off suggested target high and -8.32% from its likely low.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Golden Entertainment, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) shares are +168.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 121.29% against 30%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 113.9% this quarter before jumping 168% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $242.94 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $234.64 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $75.97 Million and $173.95 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 219.8% before jumping 34.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -40.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -241.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s Major holders

Golden Entertainment, Inc. insiders hold 35.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.1% of the shares at 81.22% float percentage. In total, 130 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.03 Million shares (or 7.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.4 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 1.26 Million shares, or about 4.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $25.14 Million.

We also have Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd holds roughly 601,210 shares. This is just over 2.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.19 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 549.49 Thousand, or 1.93% of the shares, all valued at about $10.93 Million.