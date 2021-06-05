GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) up 18.85% from 52-Week Low; YTD falls -30.85% – Here’s What to Do Now

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s traded shares stood at 419,511 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.6, to imply a decline of -3.35% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The GLYC share’s 52-week high remains $5.19, putting it -99.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +18.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.11. The company has a valuation of $134Million, with an average of 660Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 870.96 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GLYC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) trade information

After registering a -3.35% downside in the last session, GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.71- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 4.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.69%, and 12.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.85%. Short interest in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) saw shorts transact 1.41 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.67, implying an increase of 310.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GLYC has been trading 476.92% off suggested target high and 15.38% from its likely low.

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GlycoMimetics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC) shares are -32.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.5% against 16.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 3.1% this quarter before falling -10.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -89.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -10.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 16.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s Major holders

GlycoMimetics, Inc. insiders hold 2.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.38% of the shares at 80.11% float percentage. In total, 129 institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.54 Million shares (or 18.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35.89 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 9.09 Million shares, or about 17.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $34.17 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,645,412 shares. This is just over 3.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.19 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 865.87 Thousand, or 1.68% of the shares, all valued at about $2.61 Million.