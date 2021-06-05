Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Friday – Up 52.73% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s traded shares stood at 542,837 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.85, to imply a decline of -4.7% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The GALT share’s 52-week high remains $5.7, putting it -48.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.82. The company has a valuation of $220.05 Million, with an average of 407.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.59 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GALT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) trade information

After registering a -4.7% downside in the last session, Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.26- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 9.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.64%, and -4.23% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 71.87%. Short interest in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) saw shorts transact 4.86 Million shares and set a 1.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14, implying an increase of 263.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GALT has been trading 263.64% off suggested target high and 263.64% from its likely low.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -7.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s Major holders

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 29.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.81% of the shares at 25.13% float percentage. In total, 98 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.6 Million shares (or 4.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.82 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.88 Million shares, or about 3.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $4.21 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,065,160 shares. This is just over 1.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.39 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.03 Million, or 1.81% of the shares, all valued at about $2.24 Million.