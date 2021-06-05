Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) up 41.55% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s traded shares stood at 699,025 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.5. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $73.75, to imply an increase of 3.48% or $2.48 in intraday trading. The FLGT share’s 52-week high remains $189.89, putting it -157.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.06. The company has a valuation of $2.14 Billion, with an average of 640.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FLGT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.81.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) trade information

After registering a 3.48% upside in the last session, Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $76.93 this Friday, May 28, jumping 4.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.08%, and -0.53% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 41.55%. Short interest in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) saw shorts transact 6.11 Million shares and set a 4.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $104.33, implying an increase of 41.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $55 and $140 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FLGT has been trading 89.83% off suggested target high and -25.42% from its likely low.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fulgent Genetics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) shares are +56.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.13% against 11.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 1552.9% this quarter before falling -14.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 96.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 88.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 38.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s Major holders

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. insiders hold 34.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.8% of the shares at 49.86% float percentage. In total, 282 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.98 Million shares (or 6.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $103.41 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 892.54 Thousand shares, or about 3.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $46.5 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,173,368 shares. This is just over 4.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $113.37 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 375.19 Thousand, or 1.29% of the shares, all valued at about $19.55 Million.