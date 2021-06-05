For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Is Worth A Shot

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s traded shares stood at 406,138 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.62, to imply a decline of -4.78% or -$2.34 in intraday trading. The POSH share’s 52-week high remains $104.98, putting it -125.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +28.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.23. The company has a valuation of $3.5 Billion, with an average of 642.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 799.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Poshmark, Inc. (POSH), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give POSH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $54.25, implying an increase of 16.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $47 and $67 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, POSH has been trading 43.72% off suggested target high and 0.82% from its likely low.

Poshmark, Inc. (POSH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 108.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s Major holders

Poshmark, Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.85% of the shares at 26.85% float percentage. In total, 23 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Simplex Trading, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.94 Thousand shares (or 0.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $119.53 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cutler Group LP with 1Thousand shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $40.6 Thousand.

We also have Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Invesco Oppenheimer Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Poshmark, Inc. (POSH) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 226,220 shares. This is just over 2.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.79 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 152.25 Thousand, or 1.37% of the shares, all valued at about $8.84 Million.