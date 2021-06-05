For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH) Is Worth A Shot

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH)’s traded shares stood at 501,019 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.6. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.99, to imply an increase of 1.53% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The IMH share’s 52-week high remains $4.14, putting it -108.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.1. The company has a valuation of $42.45 Million, with an average of 82.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 213.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IMH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH) trade information

After registering a 1.53% upside in the last session, Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.2 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 9.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.02%, and -2.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.54%. Short interest in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH) saw shorts transact 156.37 Million shares and set a 0.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14, implying an increase of 603.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IMH has been trading 603.52% off suggested target high and 603.52% from its likely low.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -21.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4% annually.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH)’s Major holders

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 43.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.49% of the shares at 22.07% float percentage. In total, 29 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HighTower Advisors, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 837.77 Thousand shares (or 3.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.68 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 441.31 Thousand shares, or about 2.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $887.04 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 244,016 shares. This is just over 1.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $741.81 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 181.06 Thousand, or 0.85% of the shares, all valued at about $550.42 Thousand.