For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Is Worth A Shot

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s traded shares stood at 673,023 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.44, to imply a decline of -1.98% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The HTBX share’s 52-week high remains $30.1, putting it -367.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +23.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.9. The company has a valuation of $163.64 Million, with an average of 240.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 527.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HTBX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.8, implying an increase of 300.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $33 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HTBX has been trading 412.42% off suggested target high and 210.56% from its likely low.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Heat Biologics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) shares are -17.12% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.4% this quarter before jumping 28.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -32.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $320Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $280Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $270Million and $850Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.5% before falling -67.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 60.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 61.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s Major holders

Heat Biologics, Inc. insiders hold 4.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.37% of the shares at 11.86% float percentage. In total, 43 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.04 Million shares (or 4.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.6 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 343.72 Thousand shares, or about 1.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.84 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 677,728 shares. This is just over 2.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 334.16 Thousand, or 1.32% of the shares, all valued at about $1.79 Million.