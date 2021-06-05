For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Is Worth A Shot

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)’s traded shares stood at 292,652 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $48.45, to imply an increase of 0.77% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The HASI share’s 52-week high remains $72.42, putting it -49.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27. The company has a valuation of $3.81 Billion, with an average of 438Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 714.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HASI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.38.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) trade information

After registering a 0.77% upside in the last session, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $50.55 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 4.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.55%, and -0.66% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -23.62%. Short interest in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) saw shorts transact 6.57 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $64.5, implying an increase of 33.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $54 and $80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HASI has been trading 65.12% off suggested target high and 11.46% from its likely low.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) shares are -10.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.03% against -1.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -5% this quarter before jumping 16.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $21.92 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24.45 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $20.52 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 38.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -11.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8% annually.

HASI Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.4, with the share yield ticking at 2.87% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.11%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)’s Major holders

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. insiders hold 3.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.41% of the shares at 88.24% float percentage. In total, 495 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.43 Million shares (or 8.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $407.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.36 Million shares, or about 8.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $403.18 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 2,213,300 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $140.39 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.98 Million, or 2.52% of the shares, all valued at about $125.54 Million.