For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) Is Worth A Shot

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)’s traded shares stood at 726,992 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $47.56, to imply an increase of 3.66% or $1.68 in intraday trading. The CLB share’s 52-week high remains $48.6, putting it -2.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.43. The company has a valuation of $2.2 Billion, with an average of 715.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 494.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.2.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) trade information

After registering a 3.66% upside in the last session, Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $48.60 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 2.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.69%, and 61.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 79.4%. Short interest in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) saw shorts transact 3.33 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.9, implying a decline of -35.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $44 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLB has been trading -7.49% off suggested target high and -57.95% from its likely low.

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Core Laboratories N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) shares are +95.8% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.25% against 34.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.9% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -0.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $119.21 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $125.79 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $115.35 Million and $112.73 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.3% before jumping 11.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -23% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -203.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 34.7% annually.

CLB Dividends

Core Laboratories N.V. has its next earnings report out between July 20 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Core Laboratories N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.14% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.19%.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)’s Major holders

Core Laboratories N.V. insiders hold 0.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.78% of the shares at 104.97% float percentage. In total, 272 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.62 Million shares (or 9.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $122.41 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.58 Million shares, or about 9.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $121.5 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,974,285 shares. This is just over 6.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $85.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.27 Million, or 4.9% of the shares, all valued at about $80.68 Million.