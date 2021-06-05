For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Is Worth A Shot

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)’s traded shares stood at 831,666 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.65, to imply an increase of 6.85% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The CEPU share’s 52-week high remains $3.15, putting it -18.87% down since that peak but still an impressive +28.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.9. The company has a valuation of $659.21 Million, with an average of 1.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 305.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CEPU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) trade information

After registering a 6.85% upside in the last session, Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.66- this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 38.02%, and 29.9% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.85%. Short interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) saw shorts transact 366.99 Million shares and set a 1.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.07, implying an increase of 204.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.62 and $12.52 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CEPU has been trading 372.45% off suggested target high and 36.6% from its likely low.

Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 49.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 36.3% annually.

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)’s Major holders

Central Puerto S.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.37% of the shares at 3.37% float percentage. In total, 41 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.95 Million shares (or 1.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.4 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. with 580.78 Thousand shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.31 Million.

We also have iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 934,632 shares. This is just over 0.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.11 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 256.23 Thousand, or 0.17% of the shares, all valued at about $579.08 Thousand.