For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Is Worth A Shot

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s traded shares stood at 509,780 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.14, to imply a decline of -1.03% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The CDMO share’s 52-week high remains $23.85, putting it -3.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.39. The company has a valuation of $1.41 Billion, with an average of 670.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 709.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CDMO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) trade information

After registering a -1.03% downside in the last session, Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.85 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 2.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.2%, and 9.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 100.52%. Short interest in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) saw shorts transact 3.72 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22, implying a decline of -4.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21 and $24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CDMO has been trading 3.72% off suggested target high and -9.25% from its likely low.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Avid Bioservices, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO) shares are +143.58% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 133.33% against 9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before falling -50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 50.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $21.6 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $25.23 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.55 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 72.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -54.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s Major holders

Avid Bioservices, Inc. insiders hold 1.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.4% of the shares at 72.56% float percentage. In total, 207 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.85 Million shares (or 6.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.38 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.75 Million shares, or about 4.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $31.76 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port holds roughly 1,690,000 shares. This is just over 2.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.67 Million, or 2.75% of the shares, all valued at about $19.27 Million.