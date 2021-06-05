For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Is Worth A Shot

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s traded shares stood at 384,611 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $52.66, to imply a decline of -0.51% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The ADNT share’s 52-week high remains $53.17, putting it -0.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15. The company has a valuation of $4.96 Billion, with an average of 682.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 891.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Adient plc (ADNT), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ADNT a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.18.

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) trade information

After registering a -0.51% downside in the last session, Adient plc (ADNT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $53.17 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.59%, and 15.2% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 51.45%. Short interest in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) saw shorts transact 2.16 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $57.36, implying an increase of 8.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40 and $66 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADNT has been trading 25.33% off suggested target high and -24.04% from its likely low.

Adient plc (ADNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Adient plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Adient plc (ADNT) shares are +60.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8825% against 41.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 106.5% this quarter before falling -42.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -26.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -11.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38.34% annually.

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s Major holders

Adient plc insiders hold 1.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.94% of the shares at 92.93% float percentage. In total, 405 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.19 Million shares (or 10.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $354.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lyrical Asset Management LP with 5.47 Million shares, or about 5.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $190.21 Million.

We also have College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Adient plc (ADNT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account holds roughly 3,387,093 shares. This is just over 3.6% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $117.77 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.54 Million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about $112.1 Million.