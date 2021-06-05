Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~11.46% year-to-date

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s traded shares stood at 823,945 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.37, to imply an increase of 0.81% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The EXEL share’s 52-week high remains $27.35, putting it -22.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +18.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.18. The company has a valuation of $7Billion, with an average of 1.72 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give EXEL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) trade information

After registering a 0.81% upside in the last session, Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.11 this Friday, May 28, jumping 3.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.49%, and -6.05% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 11.46%. Short interest in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) saw shorts transact 11.9 Million shares and set a 7.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.15, implying an increase of 39.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23 and $37 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EXEL has been trading 65.4% off suggested target high and 2.82% from its likely low.

Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Exelixis, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) shares are +15.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.71% against 9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -61.9% this quarter before jumping 200% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $297.4 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $314.58 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $259.48 Million and $215.3 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.6% before jumping 46.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -65.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s Major holders

Exelixis, Inc. insiders hold 2.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.22% of the shares at 84.94% float percentage. In total, 487 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 31.39 Million shares (or 10.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $629.95 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 28.47 Million shares, or about 9.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $571.39 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8,739,074 shares. This is just over 2.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $175.39 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.42 Million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about $190.31 Million.