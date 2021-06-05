EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP): Can A Stock Be Up 1.166% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)’s traded shares stood at 364,700 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.16, to imply an increase of 0.87% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The EVOP share’s 52-week high remains $31.99, putting it -6.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +32.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.45. The company has a valuation of $1.41 Billion, with an average of 244.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 280.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EVOP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) trade information

After registering a 0.87% upside in the last session, EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $30.25 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.69%, and 5.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.66%. Short interest in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) saw shorts transact 1.09 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.27, implying an increase of 0.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EVOP has been trading 16.05% off suggested target high and -30.37% from its likely low.

EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EVO Payments, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP) shares are +18.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.56% against 18.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 54.5% this quarter before jumping 26.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $117.15 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $129.61 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $94.28 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 36.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.25% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)’s Major holders

EVO Payments, Inc. insiders hold 0.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.03% of the shares at 101.81% float percentage. In total, 205 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brown Advisory Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.73 Million shares (or 10.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $127.65 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.3 Million shares, or about 9.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $116.08 Million.

We also have Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 1,656,202 shares. This is just over 3.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $45.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.28 Million, or 2.72% of the shares, all valued at about $34.47 Million.